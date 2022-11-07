Watch! Shocking video of drunken girls beating a woman outside Indore's pub goes viral

A disturbing video of four women, allegedly in an inebriated state, beating another woman has gone viral on social media. As per the video depicting the horrendous act, the viewer can see how four women, visibly drunk and intoxicated, surround another woman and they start punching and kicking the victim, pummeling her to the ground.

As per news reports, all four women have been booked by the Indore police.

The video shows the victim crying for help as no one came for her rescue. One among the four accused is seen breaking the mobile phone of the victim girl. The onlookers present at the scene watched the event unfold, however, as per the video, no one came forward to offer help to the victim.



According to an ANI report, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the victim lodged a complaint that she was assaulted by Megha Malviya, Tina Soni, Poonam Ahirwar and one more without any reason. The police then registered a case against them under various sections of IPC, including 294 (Obscene acts), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), he added.



This is not a first instance of alcohol-fuelled violence. In a similar case, another video had recently gone viral wherein a couple were recorded assaulting the staff of a pizza shop at Manipal in Karnataka on the night of November 4. In this video, one can see a girl, visibly intoxicated, creating a scene at the eatery. As per news reports, the incident transpired near the DC office in Manipal, where the couple had come to order a pizza. An argument ensues and when they were asked to leave, the girl started abusing the staff at the restaurant and even proceeds to physically manhandle them.

