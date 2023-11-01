WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav goes undercover, interviews fans at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive; tricks Jadeja too

In an unexpected turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav, the accomplished right-hand batter known for his cricketing prowess, showcased a different skill set in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricketer ventured incognito as a cameraman on Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive, engaging with unsuspecting fans and even managing to outwit his own teammate, Ravindra Jadeja.

Prior to hitting the streets, Yadav took careful measures to conceal his true identity. In the shared video, he sported a full-sleeved shirt to mask his distinctive tattoos, a face mask and sunglasses to obscure his face, and a cap that played a pivotal role in rendering him unrecognizable, even to Jadeja at first glance.

Sporting this incognito ensemble, Yadav initiated impromptu interviews with cricket enthusiasts at Marine Drive, who remained blissfully unaware that they were conversing with an experienced Indian cricketer.

The batter engaged with multiple individuals, discussing topics ranging from their favorite cricketers to the Indian team's performance in the ICC World Cup. Notably, one fan advocated for Suryakumar Yadav's placement higher up in the batting order to bolster India's run tally in the tournament.

As the interactions unfolded, Yadav eventually revealed his true identity to one fortunate fan, capping off the heartwarming episode with a memorable photograph. BCCI shared the video on Facebook, captioning it, "Presenting Suryakumar Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar. What's our Mr. 360 doing on the streets of Marine Drive? Shout out if you were on SURYA CAM last evening."

The video has swiftly garnered nearly 1 million views and attracted approximately 700 comments from fans, rapidly gaining viral status across social media platforms. "Best of luck and best wishes Surya. Surya is my all-time favorite cricketer," exclaimed one enthusiastic commenter.

Currently, Team India is stationed in Mumbai for its anticipated showdown against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 tournament.

Also Read: Parliament panel may summon Apple officials over leaders' hacking attempt alerts, says report