Watch: This video of a Zomato delivery agent delivering food with his two kids will melt your heart

Food blogger and photographer Saurabh Panjwani, who goes by the handle @foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani, has shared a heart-warming story of a Zomato delivery boy. The delivery boy featured in the video spends the day delivering food parcels with his two children.

Panjwani shared the video with the caption, “It felt so inspiring seeing this, this Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.” Towards the end of the video, Panjwani says, “Keep working but don’t stay in the sun.”

Zomato also reverted to Panjwani’s post and sought the delivery executive’s contact details to provide his children with childcare benefits. Zomato wrote, “Please share the order details in private messages so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner.”

While many users flooded the comments section with heart emojis, a user named Feroz Sayyed wrote, “Risking kids health and life in danger… He is very dedicated towards work to feed their kids and family… government should provide job to such people and celebrity must find out and help them. [They} will be praised by God… Money will stay not take in grave..”

Panjwani divulged more details about the delivery executive and told Hindustan Times that the agent takes his kids with him to work as his wife is a daily wage worker and sending kids to that site would be unsafe. He further told the daily that while he shot the video a couple of months back, he posted it later since he started the food channel much later in May.

He also mentioned that one of his food stories grabbed the viewers’ attention and he then decided to use this opportunity to share the delivery executive’s video on his handle.

