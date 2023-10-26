Watch: Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, 9 injured

At least two coaches of Patalkot Express, en route from Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, caught fire in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Nine passengers have been injured in the incident so far.

The fire reportedly started in the third and fourth coaches from the engine at around 3.45 pm. Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

"A fire incident in Patalkot Express has been reported between Bhandai and Jajau in NCR (North Central Railway), Agra Division.... Two coaches have been completely burnt. Since two adjacent coaches have also been affected, a total of four coaches have been detached from the train.... The situation is under control," she said, as per news agency PTI.

At about 8.50 pm, the train left for its destination after accommodating the passengers of the affected coaches in other coaches.

Five fire tenders and a forensic team reached the spot after the fire was reported, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of the Agra Police Commissionerate Sonam Kumar said. A railway source told PTI that Bhandai station is about 10 km from Agra station and the fire broke out when the train left Bhandai for the next station, Jajau.

According to railway officials, the train was stopped when smoke was detected and it was immediately evacuated.

A few days back, four people lost their lives whereas 70 others got injured after the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in the Buxar district of Bihar.

Emergency services were immediately rushed to the spot and those with serious injuries were moved to AIIMS Patna.

The North East Express was coming from Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal to reach the Kamakhya Junction in Assam's Guwahati when six coaches of the train derailed. At least two AC 3 tier coaches toppled over whereas four jumped the tracks.

