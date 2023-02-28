Watch: Two men in luxury car steal flower pots kept for G-20 summit at Delhi-Gurugram border

In a bizarre incident that occurred on broad daylight, two men were observed stealing flower pots that had been placed as part of the beautification process for the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi-NCR. The theft occurred at the Delhi-Gurugram border and was caught on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

The men, who were driving a high-end Kia Carnival, were seen placing the stolen flower pots in their car with the assistance of the driver.

Men in high-end car steal flower pots kept for G-20 summit in Gurugram!#ITVideo #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/aaOp7leIhX — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) February 28, 2023

The incident has been reported to the authorities, and an investigation is underway, India Today reported.

The SHO of DLF Phase 3 confirmed to India Today that they are aware of the video and have started investigating the matter based on the footage.

As per ANI, Joint CEO Of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority SK Chahal said: "It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them."

The G20 is an international forum that brings together 19 countries and the European Union to discuss economic and financial issues, among other topics. The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating Presidency.

India is set to hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

The theft of the flower pots is a concerning incident, especially given the upcoming meetings in the national capital, where leaders from several countries are expected to be present during the G20 conference.

