Watch: Ugly fight breaks out between co-passengers inside Ryanair flight

On July 3, there was a fight between two men over a seat inside a Malta to London Stansted Ryanair flight . One of the passengers travelling in the plane, named Neil Modwhadia, reported that the argument began when the British passenger with an aisle seat was not letting the American passenger pass through to get his window seat, The Mirror reported.

They started arguing with each other and then began swearing which eventually led into a physical scuffle.

A video shared on Twitter showed a passenger on the flight telling the two men to stop fighting. They warned that if the fight continued, it could prevent everyone on the flight from getting home.

"We're never gonna get home," a passenger was heard saying in the video.

In the video, other passengers were heard screaming, and one of them asked the two men to "Calm Down." A Ryanair staff member was observed walking through the aircraft to intervene and put an end to the fight.

Neil Modwhadia informed The Mirror that due to the altercation, the flight was delayed by two hours, causing frustration among the passengers.

“Because of the fight ,the flight was delayed by two hours and left everyone ‘annoyed,'" he added .

Ryanair responded with a statement, stating that their cabin crew successfully resolved the situation, and the flight departed safely thereafter.

"Two passengers on this flight from Malta to Stansted (3 July) became disruptive ahead of take-off. Cabin crew diffused the situation before the aircraft departed safely for Stansted following a minor delay," the statement read.