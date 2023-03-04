Watch Video: Robot dogs take over runway for Coperni's at Paris Fashion Week

Have you ever seen a theatrical performance by robot dogs and models? To your surprise, this staged act actually took place at the Coperni fashion show in Paris where robots were walking along with models.



A video, which has gone viral on social media, showed the robot canines with stripes of yellow and black walking with the models at the fashion show.



In one video, one of the robots is seen interacting with a model and yanking her jacket off her shoulder. In another video, the canine robots were seen wandering around the stage while the models marched between them.



Coperni shared a post on Instagram which showed stunning images from the fashion show.

“The Fall Winter 23 collection is a modern fable about the relationship between humans and technology," the brand wrote. “The show presents Coperni’s vision that there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that mankind and machine can live in harmony."



The viral video drew mixed reactions from netizens as some termed it a visionary moment, while others didn’t like the fact that machines were present at the fashion show.





A user commented, “Oof this feels like propaganda for this machines that are used by police to surveil people.”



Another user wrote, “That terrifying Black Mirror episode…” A third user wrote, “Are they really necessary? So we really need them?”



“Alway’s killing it," wrote a user, adding a fire emoji at the end. Another wrote, “In love! J’adore!"



Coperni presented their Autumn/Winter 2023 exhibition at Paris's Théâtre National de la Danse.

