Watch video: UP trader arrested for producing 500 litres of fake milk with just 1 litre of chemicals

In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, authorities arrested a businessman, Ajay Agarwal, for allegedly producing 500 liters of fake milk using just one liter of chemicals. Agarwal, the owner of Agarwal Traders, has been accused of selling synthetic milk and paneer for two decades. To mimic real milk, he reportedly mixed artificial sweeteners and flavors with the chemicals.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) raided Agarwal's shop and four storage facilities, confiscating pre-mixed chemicals. According to officials, “Agarwal has not disclosed the exact chemicals used, but with just five milliliters, he could produce up to two liters of synthetic milk." They also noted that Agarwal used specific flavoring agents to make the fake milk indistinguishable from the real product in terms of taste, smell, and appearance.

एक होता है मिलावटी, दूसरा होता है नकली। 100% नकली दूध बनाने का डेमो देखिए। कई केमिकल मिलाकर एक सफेद घोल तैयार हुआ। उसे नेचुरल पानी में डाला और दूध बनकर तैयार। इस 1 लीटर केमिकल से 500 लीटर दूध बनता है। फार्मूला बनाने वाला अजय अग्रवाल गिरफ्तार है।

📍बुलंदशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/00tkeujkGM — शिक्षक वाणी (@sirjistp) December 8, 2024

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Ajay Agarwal allegedly shared his synthetic milk formula with other milk vendors in his village. During the raid, authorities discovered that some of the artificial sweeteners used in the fake milk had expired two years ago. The seized chemicals included caustic potash, whey powder, sorbitol, milk permeate powder, and refined soya fats.

The police are interrogating Agarwal to determine the source of the formula. Vinit Saxena, an FSSAI official, stated, "We are also trying to find out where he has supplied these 'milk' products in the last six months." Investigators are working to identify the buyers of Agarwal's fake milk and milk products.