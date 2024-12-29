Watch viral video: 83-year-old Bengaluru resident cleans streets as BBMP neglects duty

An 83-year-old Bengaluru resident's unwavering dedication and sense of civic duty have captured hearts online. Surya Narayana, who has lived in HSR Layout with his wife for years, decided to take action when inconsistent waste management left the streets littered with leaves and debris.

Determined to keep his neighborhood clean, Narayana now devotes 1-2 hours daily to sweeping the streets and surrounding areas himself.

The Bengaluru Post shared a video of Narayana’s efforts on X (formerly Twitter), captioned: “Meet Mr. Surya Narayan (83), a true inspiration from HSR Layout! He spends 1-2 hours daily cleaning his street, as BBMP skips routine clean-ups. A reminder of community spirit & a call for accountability. Bengaluru deserves better!"

🌟 Meet Mr. Surya Narayan (83), a true inspiration from HSR Layout!👏



He spends 1-2 hours daily cleaning his street, as #BBMP skips routine clean-ups. A reminder of community spirit & a call for accountability. #Bengaluru deserves better!



Thanks to @mi2madhu for sharing the…

Netizens were quick to applaud Surya Narayana’s selfless efforts in the comments section of the post. One user expressed their admiration, writing, “Salute to this great man!" Another shared a personal connection, saying, “Yep, have known him for many years. He stays at the other end of my road and always greets me with a smile when I go for a run."

Praising his dedication, one commenter noted, “Great dedication to cleanliness." Another highlighted the broader implications, stating, “Great service by a senior citizen. However, this is embarrassing for the Govt bodies."

One more user proposed recognition for Narayana's work, saying, “Great senior citizen of Bangalore Mr. Surya Narayan must be honoured with pride."

In the face of inaction by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 83-year-old Surya Narayana has become an unexpected beacon of civic responsibility. On a rainy Friday morning, the Bengaluru resident was seen diligently sweeping the streets and unclogging drains. His efforts caught the attention of Madhusudhan, a member of the Community Task Force, who approached him and asked why he had taken on this responsibility.

According to the Bangalore Mirror, the elderly man explained, “BBMP workers rarely show up to clean the street in front of my house. I now sweep twice or even thrice a day because of the rains." He further noted, “They’ve made it a habit to avoid this stretch, thinking I will clean it up anyway."

While many at 83 would choose to rest, Surya Narayana’s dedication serves as an inspiration for a cleaner India. His actions highlight his strong values and commitment to community welfare. Whether the BBMP will address this ongoing issue remains to be seen.