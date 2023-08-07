WATCH: Zomato delivery executive eats food from delivery box; internet divided over the issue

A video showing a Zomato delivery executive eating food from inside a delivery bag while waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru is going viral on the internet. The video was shared on a Facebook account called ‘Proud To Be Indian,’ and by far, the video has garnered more than 56,000 views and 200 comments.

The viral post shows the delivery executive waiting at a traffic signal, and while waiting, the delivery executive sneaks his hand inside the delivery bag and takes out something from the bag and shoves that inside his mouth and as soon as he does, that signal opens up, and he leaves. While someone standing at the same traffic point recorded his video.

“For all those who order from Zomato / Swiggy,” the admin wrote in the caption of the Facebook post sharing the video.

Now after seeing the video, the internet is divided as some people believe that the delivery executive was eating customers' food and the delivery company should take strict action against him. In contrast, the other section of the internet believes that he could be eating his own snacks, which he must be carrying, and we should not jump to the conclusion without knowing the truth.

This debate intensified in the post's comment section. One user wrote, “Mostly it happens. Even we hv already complained abt this. But Zomato has not taken any action. All frauds are in same queue (sic).”

“Don’t humiliate them. It’s their bread and butter. They lead a tough life. And that must be his food. Be compassionate. Delete this post you have no right to defame them without finding the truth,” added the second one.

“It will definitely be his own food. He is taking it out without seeing it. Don't post such things. He must have already lost his job by now,” wrote another one.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Common sense is that’s his office bag with name and logo and expected to have food to be delivered. It’s in best of their interest to keep a separate pouch or bag for their own food to avoid being a target if food companies want to be reliable and expect to have a huge market and keep up with the rapid growth.”

