'Watching the last three overs again': Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts Pakistani troll in style

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, who is a huge cricket fan, has given an epic reply to a Pakistani troll. Pichai began his tweet by wishing his followers a happy Diwali and then praised the game and performance of the Indian cricket team. “Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance", he wrote in the tweet.

"You should watch the first three overs," a Pakistani fan took a jibe on the post, to which the Google CEO responded, "Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep."

The CEO's passion for cricket was evident once again in a tweet in which he stated that he celebrated Diwali this year by watching the final three overs of India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG.

The entire world celebrated how India finished off in style against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the MCG on Sunday. Virat Kohli's 82-run innings inspired India to a thrilling finish.

With many twists and turns in the game, India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne ended up being a spectacle. Pakistan will be aiming to recover and swiftly forget this defeat, while India will be hoping to maintain the winning momentum.