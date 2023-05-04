Water leakage at Bengaluru airport! Netizens share videos of Kempegowda Terminal 2

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), constructed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, saw rainwater seeping into the building following showers in the city on Tuesday night.

A few passengers took to social media platforms to share videos and pictures of the newly built terminal which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, too, took to Twitter to share a video of the swanky new terminal of the Airport impacted by the downpour.

"This is a video not from rain forests of Amazon but Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport of Bengaluru, Karnataka," she said, adding that first rain has the airport terminal built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore submerged under water.

"This is the New Infrastructure of PM @narendramodi Ji’s #NewIndia and 40% Commission PayCM govt! Not impressive," she added further tagging Union minister and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Soon after her tweet, Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys executive, clarified that it is a leakage, and not any submergence.

On Wednesday, the official twitter account of the Kempegowda International Airport, while replying to a passenger wrote, "Hello, A heavy downpour on the evening of May 2, 2023, caused leakage in the kerbside of Terminal 2 at BLR Airport. We acknowledge that a large and new infrastructure such as T2 will have teething problems which we are attending to."

It further stated, "Our teams are being pressed into action to resolve all issues. At BLR Airport, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of infrastructure and safety at both our terminals."

The IMD observatory at KIA recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

