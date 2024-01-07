scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Water supply in these zones in Chennai to be impacted from Jan 8. Check details

Feedback

Water supply in these zones in Chennai to be impacted from Jan 8. Check details

Supply in Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) will be impacted from 6 am on Monday, January 8. The suspension is due to pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Residents can avail water tank services using the ‘Dial for Water’ scheme Residents can avail water tank services using the ‘Dial for Water’ scheme
SUMMARY
  • Water supply in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar to be impacted
  • Residents advised to store water in advance
  • CMWSSB can be contacted in case of emergency

Supply of water in three zones in Chennai will be impacted from tomorrow. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a 24-hour suspension of water supply in - Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13), starting from 6 am on Monday, January 8. 

The suspension is due to pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road in Teynampet. 

Residents in these areas have been advised to store water in advance. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) assures continued supply of drinking water in areas without water connections and in low pressure areas of the three zones through water tanks. 

Additionally, the CMWSSB has informed residents relying on the piped water supply to contact them for any emergency water needs. 


Residents can also register for the 'Dial for Water' scheme to avail water tank services.
 

Published on: Jan 07, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement