Water supply in these zones in Chennai to be impacted from Jan 8. Check details

Supply of water in three zones in Chennai will be impacted from tomorrow. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a 24-hour suspension of water supply in - Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13), starting from 6 am on Monday, January 8.

The suspension is due to pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road in Teynampet.

Residents in these areas have been advised to store water in advance. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) assures continued supply of drinking water in areas without water connections and in low pressure areas of the three zones through water tanks.

Additionally, the CMWSSB has informed residents relying on the piped water supply to contact them for any emergency water needs.



Residents can also register for the 'Dial for Water' scheme to avail water tank services.

