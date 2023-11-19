WC 2023 final: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul bat together, wives Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty cheer together

IND VS AUS, WC 2023 final: Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen cheering their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the ongoing India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final clash. The two were ecstatic after Kohli and Rahul put on board 50 runs off 88 balls in their partnership during the match.

Anushka Sharma, who is in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika Kohli, was seen wearing a breezy blue-and-white printed dress with a halter neckline. The dress worn by Anushka Sharma is from the homegrown label Nicobar. It costs Rs 7,250 and also features pockets.

Kohli, however, returned to the pavillion in a stellar display of bowling prowess by Australian captain Pat Cummins after scoring 54 runs off 63 balls. At present, KL Rahul is on the crease with Suryakumar Yadav. At present, KL Rahul is on the crease with Suryakumar Yadav.

While Rahul has scored 55 runs off 89 balls so far, Yadav is yet to trouble the scorers. As of now, Team India has scored 178/5 in 36 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja being sent back to the pavillion.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Kohli have had a great run in this World Cup so far. While KL Rahul completed his half century in the 35th over of the match, Kohli completed his ninth fifty-plus innings in World Cup 2023 today.

Virat Kohli has had a dream run in this World Cup as he scored 765 runs with an average of 95.63. Kohli has scored 6 fifties, three centuries, a hundred in semis and a fifty in the final. The World Cup 2023 final is being attended by the who's who of the film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi and Venkatesh Daggubati.

