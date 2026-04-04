‘We are Moonbound’: NASA says Artemis II crew crosses halfway mark to the Moon

NASA’s Artemis II mission has crossed a major milestone, with astronauts travelling more than halfway to the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft as preparations begin for a historic lunar flyby. The mission marks the first time humans have ventured beyond low Earth orbit in more than five decades.

The US space agency said the four-member crew are now well into their journey to the Moon and are preparing for the mission’s next critical phase — flying around the lunar far side before returning to Earth. In a post on X, NASA wrote: “Lock in, we’re Moonbound. Artemis II astronauts are more than halfway to their destination, and preparations for lunar flyby are underway.”

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Lock in, we’re Moonbound.



Artemis II astronauts are more than halfway to their destination, and preparations for lunar flyby are underway. During their trip around the far side of the Moon, they will capture imagery to share with scientists (and you, too!). pic.twitter.com/T2z4W2XLCt — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2026

The astronauts are travelling aboard the Orion spacecraft, which launched atop NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket as part of the Artemis programme aimed at returning humans to the Moon.

First crewed deep-space mission in over 50 years

Artemis II is the first crewed mission to venture beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo program ended with Apollo 17 in 1972. The roughly 10-day mission is designed as a lunar flyby test, meaning the spacecraft will circle the Moon without landing before returning to Earth.

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The crew consists of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Jeremy Hansen. The mission also marks several historic firsts: Koch will become the first woman, Glover the first Black astronaut, and Hansen the first non-American to travel into deep space beyond low Earth orbit.

Scientific work and imaging during lunar flyby

During the journey, astronauts are conducting experiments and testing spacecraft systems while also capturing imagery that could assist scientists studying the Moon and deep-space operations. NASA said the crew will photograph the lunar far side during the flyby and share images with researchers and the public.

The mission is also expected to travel farther from Earth than previous crewed flights, surpassing the distance record set during the Apollo era.

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A key step toward future Moon landings

NASA views Artemis II as a crucial test flight for future missions that aim to land astronauts on the Moon again later this decade. The broader Artemis program aims to establish a sustained human presence near the lunar south pole and eventually use the Moon as a stepping stone for future missions to Mars.

The Orion spacecraft is expected to complete its lunar flyby in the coming days before returning to Earth for a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean at the end of the mission.