'We came to this world empty handed': Dhawan says no fear of losing captaincy job

Team India’s left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan, who usually leads the India ODI team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, said that it "didn't hurt him" when he was asked to hand back the India captaincy during the tour of Zimbabwe. He further added that he has a lot of faith in God's plans and purely for that reason he’s not hurt.

Dhawan was named as captain for the Zimbabwe series in August 2022, but at the last minute, KL Rahul came back into the side, having recovered from his injury, and he was then made the captain.

Dhawan said, “I don't have any fear about losing the job of captaincy. We came to this world empty handed and will go like that, everything will remain here. I wasn't hurt as I believe certain things are pre-destined and whatever happens is for our own good.” This is the third time in 2022 that Dhawan would be leading the side, as he had earlier captained during the West Indies ODI series, and then the home ODI series against South Africa.

The veteran opener added: “And if you look at it, after Zimbabwe, I again captained against SA at home and the same selection committee handed me the leadership reins. So I am not at all hurt by what transpired in Zimbabwe. There must be something good hidden somewhere (in God's design).”

Dhawan also said that he believes in counting his blessings and in the twilight phase of his career, he got a chance to lead the national team. "I am very fortunate that at this juncture of my career, I have got a chance to lead India," he said.

He also explained how he rationalised Rahul's elevation in Zimbabwe and he was kept as his deputy. Dhawan said, "Look in Zimbabwe, KL was made the captain because he is the vice-captain of the main team. And since he was going to Asia Cup (after that series) and in case Rohit got injured over there (in UAE) and Rahul had to captain, it was better that he captained in Zimbabwe and remained ready on leadership front.”

"So, I thought from that perspective that was the right thing to do," Dhawan said. "Can't take my place for granted even now,” he added.

Dhawan, who will turn 37 on December 5, is a veteran of 161 ODIs in which he has scored 6,672 runs. He feels that playing just one format helps him maintain a work-life balance and stays fresh for international challenges.

"It totally depends on individuals. I count it as blessing that I play one format and it gives me time to pursue other interests. I stay more fresh and much stronger compared to what I was when I played three formats," he said.

Dhawan, who was a late bloomer in his career, made his Test debut in 2013 and at 27 became a regular member of the national team. He understands that waiting in the wings for too long could demoralise youngsters.

"It is good that so many talented players are there. For me, it's all about communication from 'coach saab' or the captain. There should be clarity in their reasoning. The players can be sad, bogged down. It's natural but he would know that it's done for a greater good," Dhawan added.

