'We didn't come this far to just come this far': Divya Gokulnath shares positive messages of employees texts after Byju's townhall

Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's, shared screenshots of employees' texts after the company's town hall meeting on June 29. The screenshots showed employees expressing their positive messages about the company's future and their jobs.

Gokulnath took to Instagram to share positive messages from team members following the company's townhall meeting.

In her post, Gokulnath said that she was "grateful" for the "outpouring of support" from team members and that she was "excited" about the company's future. She also shared screenshots of messages from team members, who expressed their confidence in the company and their commitment to its mission.

One message said, "We didn't come this far to just come this far." Another message said, “The townhall left no doubt in minds that we are capable to achieving incredible things as a team. Will harness the positive energy from the townhall, channel it into our work and achieve benchmark numbers,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, one team member wrote: “Hey Divya, When the going gets tough, the tough gets going – this is exactly how I felt post the townhall. Addressing all issues with so much clarity has helped clear the air across – if anyone had any doubt, the townhall has completely cleared it away. Yes, we have challenges but we will all stick together to address and overcome each one of them. We have not come this far, just to come this far. Let’s continue writing history.”

In addition to the messages that Gokulnath shared, other employees also expressed their support for the company and its leadership.

One employee said that they were "happy" that Raveendran had addressed their concerns and that they were "confident" that the company would "emerge stronger." Another employee said that they were "committed" to the company and its mission and that they were "excited" about the future.

The messages from employees show that there is still a lot of support for Byju's, even in the wake of the layoffs. The employees believe that the company has a strong foundation and that it will be able to overcome the current challenges.

They are also confident in the leadership of Raveendran and Gokulnath.

After addressing employees in a virtual townhall, Byju Raveendran, CEO of the troubled edtech company BYJU’S, penned an emotional note to them. In his note, the CEO tried to assure employees that his company, along with the edtech sector, is here to stay.

“Tough times may test us, but they also reveal our true strength. I assure you that EdTech is here to stay. We are here to stay. We have not come this far to only come this far,” Raveendran wrote to employees.

Raveendran highlighted that the management is taking steps to ensure the company turns profitable in the next few quarters.

Lately, BYJU’s has become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons. It is facing heat due to various governance issues at the company. Earlier this week, Business Today reported that the company had deferred the offer letters of incoming employees. This development was confirmed by the company.

Moreover, several employees claimed that the edtech company had not been paying provident fund dues to EPFO, which it had been collecting from employees. The EPFO started an investigation into the company earlier this week.

Besides that, Deloitte, BYJU’S auditor, resigned last week giving reasons about its inability to audit the company due to the edtech company’s failure to give financial data even after repeated requests of the auditor.

G.V. Ravishankar of Peak XV formerly Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus exited the company’s board last week, marking resignations of half of the company’s board of directors (three out of six).

