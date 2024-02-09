'We don't want want more Madhavans': Piyush Goyal gives example of '3 Idiots' at event

At the Global Business Summit 2024, Union Minister Piyush Goyal invoked a popular Bollywood film, '3 Idiots', to make a poignant statement about the importance of aligning one's profession with their passion.

Addressing the attendees, Goyal emphasized that India does not desire to produce "idiots" from its children, referencing the character of Farhan Qureshi, played by R. Madhavan in the movie, who is forced into engineering despite his love for photography.

"We are recognising the talent of our youth, with focus on skill development a new ministry was started by PM Modi...So that we don't want idiots out of our children...I am sure most you must have seen the movie 3 Idiots. I am sure we don't want want more Madhavans in this country, where a wonderful photographer goes and becomes an engineer just because his parents wanted him. It's time we start recognising our youth for their skills and providing an opportunity. That's the journey India is embarked upon. Our young men and women make us proud and they are the future of India."

The minister's comments underscored the government's commitment to recognizing and nurturing the talents of Indian youth through skill development initiatives.

During the summit, Piyush Goyal emphasized the strides made by Uttar Pradesh, underscoring that its progress narrative embodies the vision of transforming India into a uniformly developed nation.

Goyal, who holds multiple ministerial roles including Textiles, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, highlighted the establishment of a new ministry focused on skill development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He expressed pride in the young men and women of India, calling them the future of the nation.

In addition to his remarks on education and skill development, Goyal also reflected on the progress made during the ten years of the Narendra Modi government. He spoke about the empowerment of the common man and the fulfillment of basic needs such as food, shelter, clean drinking water, and electricity, which had once seemed like distant dreams.

The minister stated that these achievements have sparked aspirations for a better quality of life among Indians, who now have access to the world through their phones and aspire to the same standards of living.

