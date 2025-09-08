'We feel like second-class citizens': Expat in Belgium eyes return to India, questions EU citizenship value

An expat living in Belgium for the past 2 years took to Reddit to question whether pursuing a European Union citizenship is worth the personal and familial sacrifices. In a heartfelt post, the expat said that he and his family feel like second-class citizens in the EU, no matter how well they try to integrate.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the benefits such as low work pressure, generous leave policies, and subsidised healthcare and education, the user wrote: "At times, we still feel like second-class citizens, no matter how well we try to integrate."

The expat, a father of two kids aged between 2 and 6 years old, said that life in Europe proves more challenging than anticipated. He added that life in the EU feels difficult and monotonous.

"The weekdays are a constant juggle between work and school runs. Both of us are working, so it's hectic all the time. Weekends are slightly better, but they're mostly taken up by grocery shopping or short outings — just to avoid staying cooped up at home with the kids," the Reddit post read.

Advertisement

He added that he feels like his children had a better life in Pune, where the family lived in a gated community with outdoor activities, neighbours and a relaxed lifestyle. On the contrary, the expat said that he has to leave his kids at the school daycare most of the time since there is not much for them to do once they are home.

He further wrote that their life in the EU is marked by limited social opportunities, scarce access to familiar cuisine, and the long, harsh winters with minimal sunlight.

"Socially, it’s been quite isolating. There are no spontaneous outings, no good food (we miss Indian food a lot), no movies, no sports — just the two of us, talking to each other. 2 of my close friends moved back to India this year and they are very happy. Honestly, the only thing we look forward to is our trip back to India during the Christmas holidays."

Advertisement

He added that his wife favors settling in Belgium long-term and possibly retiring in India later, driven by fears of intense competition and systemic flaws back home.

Meanwhile, he feels a strong pull to return to India within the next year, believing the emotional and cultural ties to family outweigh the perceived security of EU citizenship. He remains uncertain whether staying three more years in Europe solely to obtain citizenship is worthwhile. “My concern is, will our kids handle the transition if we move back later?” he asked.