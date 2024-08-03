'We literally pay what they ask for': Bengaluru CEO stuns internet with 'No Salary Negotiations' policy, netizens ask 'what if they ask for unrealistic hikes?'

A Bengaluru-based CEO has sparked a wave of astonishment and admiration online after revealing his company's unconventional hiring policy. Arjun V, co-founder and CEO of Zoko, shared on LinkedIn that his company has adopted a radical approach to salary negotiations: they simply pay candidates whatever they ask for.

In his post, V explained that after hiring over 18 team members, he discovered a surprising secret to retaining top talent: eliminating the often-stressful salary negotiation process. "We don't negotiate salaries. We literally pay what they ask for," he wrote.

“Then, we conduct revisions once a year. The reason is simple,” he added, listing four reasons behind his decision.

“PS: I've only negotiated salary once, and it was to increase the amount a candidate asked for. They undervalued themselves compared to others in the same role, so I had to tell them that and offer them more,” he shared.

The post has garnered immense attention, with thousands of likes, comments, and shares. While some have praised V for his bold and employee-centric approach, others have expressed skepticism about the sustainability of such a policy, particularly for smaller companies.

“Arjun, what if they ask for unrealistic hikes? I have negotiated with candidates asking for 100% hikes,” the co-founder and CEO of ellow.io commented.

V maintains that this policy has not only attracted top-tier talent but also fostered a culture of trust and transparency within the organization. He believes that by removing the financial stress from the hiring process, employees are more likely to be engaged and committed to their work.