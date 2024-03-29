'We must take pride in...': Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal refutes Mumbai doctor’s labeling of NEET, JEE as ‘useless'

A Mumbai doctor criticized the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exams (JEE), describing them as "useless" and questioned why Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal failed to recognize their lack of value.

"It's hard to believe that @gauravmunjal doesn't know how useless high-stake standardised exams like NEET and JEE are. Yes, he makes money on exam prep, but that's no reason to be so ignorant!," the Mumbai doctor said.

This response came after Munjal questioned whether the doctor considered NEET, JEE, and UPSC exams as "dumb" in a previous query on X.

It's hard to believe that @gauravmunjal doesn't know how useless high-stake standardised exams like NEET and JEE are. Yes, he makes money on exam prep, but that's no reason to be so ignorant!https://t.co/m37KmjYZRx https://t.co/6SbuEZFqWt — Dr Aniruddha Malpani, MD (@malpani) March 22, 2024

Munjal responded to the doctor's criticism by stating that India's entrance exams, including NEET and JEE, are among the country's finest achievements, having positively impacted countless lives. He emphasised the importance of taking pride in these exams as they introduce fairness to an otherwise flawed system.

"Okay. Next time you go to a Hospital / please ask for a Doctor who got Admission through Management Quota and not NEET. These Exams are merit based / they are probably the best Products that India has created. I know of so many people whose lives changed because they cleared these Examinations. 50-60% of all Admissions in Ivy League Universities in US are Legacy Admissions or through Donations.

We must take pride in the fact that these Exams still exist. They bring fairness and sanity to an otherwise broken System," Munjal wrote on X.

Munjal's perspective garnered mixed responses from users, with some supporting his stance while others holding differing opinions.

In a separate incident, a doctor from Noida shared his experience of following a demanding study schedule for three years alongside his brother, resulting in both achieving success. He secured admission to a prestigious government medical college, while his brother earned a seat at IIT Delhi.