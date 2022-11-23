'We will have to sack every player,' says Glenn Maxwell jokingly on the possibility of Suryakumar Yadav playing in BBL

India's star performer Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in the spotlight for his scintillating performance in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, continues to garner praise from all over the world. Very recently, it was Australian star Glenn Maxwell, who jokingly said that they do not have enough money to get him to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"We don't have enough money. There is no chance. We will have to sack every player and then sack every contracted player of Cricket Australia," Maxwell said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

The number one T20I batter remained unbeaten on 111 off just 51 balls in the second T20I on Sunday.

On this, Maxwell lauded the performance, and added, "I didn't know the game was on. But I later checked the scorecard and sent the picture of that to Finchy (Aaron Finch) and said, 'What is going on here? He is batting on a completely different planet! Look at everyone else's scores and look at this bloke scoring 111 off 50."

"The next I watched the full replay of the innings the next day and the embarrassing thing is that he is so much better than everyone else. It's almost hard to watch. No one we have got is close to that,” he stated.

Right before this, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips hailed Suryakumar Yadav as an 'unbelievable' batter, saying that the India star's ability to have that extra second to read deliveries perfectly and even score maximums of "bailout shots" is outstanding.

"The thing that strikes me the most is actually how he manages to predict so well, where the ball is going," said Phillips during the press conference after the third T20I ended in a draw following rain interruption.

