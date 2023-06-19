'We will sacrifice our lives': Adipurush screening stopped mid-way after members of Hindu groups create ruckus

Screening of film Adipurush was cancelled mid-way on Sunday after members of a few Hindu organisations created ruckus at a multiplex in Palghar, Maharashtra. They claimed that the movie insulted gods and goddesses.

These members also raised slogans against the movie and engaged in a verbal confrontation with the multiplex staff.

A Twitter user also shared a video of the incident which is now going viral. In the video, a protestor, while expressing his concern, said, "Will you teach this to your children? We feel ashamed. We cannot tolerate any disrespect towards our gods and goddesses."

A multiplex staff member also tried to calm things down and requested the protesters to address the matter outside the hall in order to avoid inconvenience to other movie-goers. But the man refused to leave and said, "No matter what, we will discuss this matter right here."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, 18th June while the film #Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal… pic.twitter.com/b7BBDKPigm — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

“We are not powerless, we are not cowards, we are prepared to take extreme measures even if it means sacrificing our lives by slitting our throats or hanging ourselves,” said the protestor, insisting that the screening of the film should be stopped.

As the protestor exited the movie hall, he urged those present to leave the multiplex if they had any sense of shame.

Subsequently, the other protesters also began to make their way towards the exit of the cinema hall, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', while a few individuals were observed leaving the hall, seemingly influenced by the protesters' appeals.

Since the release, fans have expressed significant disappointment over certain dialogues in the film. Numerous Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to criticise dialogues saying they are "pure cringe".

Lines such as "Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge", "Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?" and "Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi" have specifically been called out as objectionable.

However, even after all the criticism, Prabhas-starrer film is likely to cross the Rs 250 crore-mark on Monday. Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore on Friday, Rs 65.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 64.10 crore on Sunday and is expected to mint around Rs 30 crore on Monday.

With this, the film’s total box office collection in the first four days is expected to stand close to Rs 245 crore.