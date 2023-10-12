Weather forecast today: Heavy rainfall to continue over parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and THESE places

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region starting from the night of October 13 and plains of Northwest India from October 14.

In its latest weather bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD has stated that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2 days and reduce thereafter.

According to the weather agency, light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Kerala till October 13 and over Tamil Nadu on October 12.

Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from October 13-17 and over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during October 14 to 17.

Light rainfall at isolated places is also expected to occur over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during October 15 to 17, the weather agency said.

Furthermore, it has also predicted rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today and expects a reduction thereafter.

"Light to moderate rainfall at some places is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter. Light to moderate rainfall at some to many places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days," IMD stated.

The IMD also noted that conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha; some more parts of Karnataka and remaining parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and Central Arabia Sea during next 2 days.

It also stated, "A cyclonic circulation lies over Rayalaseema and adjoining South Interior Karnataka and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin area in lower tropospheric levels."

