Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these states till September 15 

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of India till September 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over isolated pockets of Assam and Meghalaya on September 12. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Yanam and Mahe on the same day.

The weather office also predicted spells of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places over Odisha from September 13-15 and in pockets of Chhattisgarh on September 15. The weather office predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 13.

Parts of Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Telangana are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 14.

Isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Yanam are also expected to report heavy rainfall on September 15.

The Met Department further stated that parts of east, northeast and central India, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Telangana along the west coasts and islands are likely to witness scattered to fairly light/moderate rainfall over the subsequent two days. It further said that rest of the country may witness scattered rainfall activity with isolated to scattered rainfall during the same time period.

Moreover, the weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several parts of India till Friday. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 40-50 kmph are likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Yanam, Karaikal and Mahe on September 12.

Similar weather conditions are expected over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 13. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are expected to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 14 and 15.

