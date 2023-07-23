Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these regions till July 26; Check details here  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of India till July 26. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 23 and 24 and Punjab on July 25 and 26. Similar weather conditions are likely over Haryana-Chandigarh from July 24-26, Uttar Pradesh on July 24-25 and west Rajasthan on July 25. East Rajasthan is likely to witness similar weather conditions on July 24 and 26.

There is a high likelihood of isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 25 and 26 and east Rajasthan on July 25. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over parts of central India during the next five days.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat region on July 23, Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Maharashtra during July 23-26, and Saurashtra & Kutch on July 24 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch on July 23. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai during the next two days.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over north interior Karnataka, Tamil, Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 23, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on July 23-24, and coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema during July 24-26. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka on July 23 whereas similar weather conditions are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on July 25 and 26.

The Met Department has predicted light/moderate with isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha during July 23-24 and isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on July 24 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 23-24. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely on July 25 and 26 in Odisha.

For northeast India, the weather department said: “Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall likely over the region. Isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during July 22 and 26; over Assam and Meghalaya during July 22-24 and 26 and over Arunachal Pradesh during July 22-24”.

Besides this, heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast in various parts of the country. On July 23, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are likely over Saurashtra & Kutch. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, and south Interior Karnataka on the same day.

On July 23, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch whereas heavy rainfall will prevail at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, south Interior Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telanga from July 25-26.

