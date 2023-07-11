Microsoft job cuts continue as 276 laid off from customer service, support, and sales teams

In an internal announcement on Monday morning, Microsoft revealed a new round of job cuts that will affect various roles in customer service, support, and sales. These cuts extend beyond the 10,000 global layoffs that Microsoft had previously announced on January 18.

The decision to restructure parts of its business as it enters a new fiscal year is not uncommon for Microsoft, whose fiscal year 2023 ended on June 30. GeekWire confirmed the news about layoffs at Microsoft, although specific details were not provided.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated, "Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners."

To gain further insight into the nature of these job cuts, numerous LinkedIn posts have emerged, shedding light on the affected areas. Customer support and sales positions across teams, geographies, and roles are reportedly being targeted.

In addition to Microsoft, other prominent technology giants such as Amazon, Meta and Google have also made adjustments to their workforce this year. These companies had previously expanded their headcount rapidly to meet the surging demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they have now scaled back their operations as market conditions have evolved.

