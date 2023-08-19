Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, IMD predicts more showers this weekend

Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday morning, bringing much-needed respite from sultry weather conditions experienced over the last few days.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of West Delhi, South-West Delhi, East Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Preet Vihar, Seema Puri) and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram).

It also predicted light to moderate intensity rain, as well as heavy intensity rain, over and adjoining areas of Safdarjung, Budha Jayanti Park, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Dwarka, India Gate, Akshardham, among other areas.

19/08/2023: 08:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Barwala, Jind, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Rewari, Narnaul, Nuh (Haryana) Anupshahar, Narora, Jattari (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan). — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) August 19, 2023

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rains for the national capital over this weekend. In a bulletin issued on Thursday, it said generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in the national capital in the next four days.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, the fresh showers on Saturday morning brought about the problem of waterlogging in many parts of the capital, including Badarpur and Dwarka.

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fAbK9ts7dw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uesP55CfK6 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

On Friday, the average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 148 (moderate) at 10 am, and on Thursday, it was 131 (moderate) at 4 pm.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI levels as follows: 'good' for an index between 0-50, 'satisfactory' for 51-100, 'moderate' for 101-200, 'poor' for 201-300, 'very poor' for 301-400, and 'severe' for anything above 400.