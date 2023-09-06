Weather Update: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert, predicts heavy rainfall in THIS state. Check details here 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for several parts of Odisha. The weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the eastern state during the next 24 hours.

IMD has issued an orange alert in Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabrangnagar where heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to prevail over one or two places during the next 24 hours. Odisha’s Ganjam district has received 142.4 milimetres of rainfall, followed by Mayurbhanj with 132 milimetres of rainfall during the last 24 hours, as per the Met Department.

Senior IMD scientist in Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das attributed the phenomenon to a low-pressure area formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal contiguous to the north-west coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. He further said that due to this, the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall over the next three days.

“A low-pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal contiguous to the north-west coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, Odisha is to experience widespread rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days,” Das told ANI.

He added that the widespread rainfall will benefit the farmers. “The percentage of deficit rainfall has come down after heavy rainfall from the last couple of days in the state. It is expected that next three days widespread rainfall will benefit the farmers,” Das mentioned.

Moreover, the Met Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several other parts of the country till September 9.

IMD weather update till September 9

The IMD in its nationwide forecast on Tuesday said that parts of Vidarbha are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 6 and heavy rain showers from September 7-9. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Yanam, Karaikal and Mahe are likely to witness heavy downpour on September 6.

On September 7, heavy rainfall is expected to occur over pockets of east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Konkan, Goa, Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe.

On September 8, there is a high likelihood of heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat region, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Goa, and Mahe.

Heavy rain showers are also likely to prevail over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, central Maharashtra, south and interior Karnataka, and Mahe on September 9.

