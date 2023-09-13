Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six districts in Odisha; flags flash flood, landslide risks  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday early morning issued a red alert for six districts in Odisha. The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha from September 13-14 and heavy rain showers on September 15. These districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal, according to Uma Shankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar.

Das further said that due to intense rainfall activity, there is a high possibility of landslides over hilly areas in the state and flash floods are also likely due to the intensity of rain showers. Das attributed the phenomenon to a cyclonic circulation that has moved over the northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal while adding the weather office has predicted a low pressure formation over the same region.

He added that due to this, some parts of Odisha are likely to receive extremely heavy rain showers or rainfall above 20 cm. "The cyclonic circulation that was formed is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. We are expecting a low pressure to form over the same region and under its influence, we are expecting isolated extremely heavy rainfall which means rainfall amount will exceed 20 cm. Apart from that at a few places we are also expecting rainfall amount will be around 7-20 cm," the senior IMD scientist told ANI.

#WATCH | Odisha: Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das says, "The cyclonic circulation that was formed is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. We are expecting a low pressure to form over the same region and under its influence, we are… pic.twitter.com/ffj7g2blmE — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

Besides this, the weather office also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 13.

Parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to witness similar weather conditions on September 14. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 15.

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in these states till September 15

Also Watch: RR Kabel IPO opens, Gokaldas Exports, Vijaya Diagnostic stocks to trade ex-dividend in Top News on September 13: Nifty outlook, Gold price, crude price outlook, IMD weather update, SAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal

Also Read: Rainfall alert! IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states till September 14; check details here

Also Watch: Stocks to watch on September 13, 2023: Infosys, Gokaldas Exports, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Vijaya Diagnostic