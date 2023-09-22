Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states; check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall activity to continue in Odisha till Saturday morning under the influence of a low-pressure area.

The IMD regional centre, in its mid-day bulletin on Thursday, mentioned Wednesday's low-pressure area now lies over southeast Jharkhand and its neighbourhood.

Light to moderate rain will occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha, south interior and south coastal in the next 24 hours, it said.

In its forecast till 8.30 am of Friday, the weather office issued an 'Orange' warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) for the districts of Sundergarh and Jharsuguda, while 'Yellow' warning (be updated) was issued for Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

At least five places recorded rainfall in excess of 100 mm, with the highest of 124 mm registered at Sinapalli in Nuapada district, the Met Department said.

IMD weather update

The IMD also said light or moderate with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 24 and Bihar till September 23.

It further added, "Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur during 21st-24th September."

The weather department has also predicted light to isolated heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh till September 23, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on September 21 and 22.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Konkan on 21st, 24th-27 Sept; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on 21st & 22nd September, Gujarat during 26-27 Sept," IMD stated.

