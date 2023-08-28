Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till August 31; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall in the northeastern, eastern and southern parts of India till Thursday. Parts of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain showers with extremely heavy falls from August 28-31. Heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 28-31.

The Met Department also said in its forecast that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the rest of the country for the next week. The IMD has attributed this to a cyclonic circulation over west Assam and its neighbouring areas as well as a monsoon trough running through the foothills of the Himalayas. Besides this, the weather office has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in several parts of the country.

On August 28, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning. Thunderstorms with lightning have also been predicted in parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 29 and pockets of Odisha on August 30-31.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also advised fishermen to not venture into the westcentral and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea on August 28 and 29 due to squally wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph. The IMD further said that fishermen have been advised to avoid venture into the northwest and eastcentral Arabian Sea on August 30 and 31 due to squally wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Moreover, the weather office has also predicted hot and humid weather in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next three days. The final week of August is also likely to be warm and sunny in Kolkata. While the minimum temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) director GK Das said that the temperature could rise upto two notches by September 1. Das said that no prevailing weather systems near the Bay of Bengal that might provide moisture to the city were present at the moment. He added that due to this, the temperature was likely to rise over the next two to three days.

Also Read: India achieved in 9 years what would have taken 47 years by traditional means: Nandan Nilekani

Also Watch: Stocks to watch on August 28, 2023: Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services (JFS), Lupin, others

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 update: ISRO shares first observations from the Vikram lander’s ChaSTE payload