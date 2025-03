Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till August 23; Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various parts of India till August 23. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh on August 20 and 21. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Meghalaya on August 21.

Parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 20. Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will likely witness similar weather conditions on August 21.

On August 22, the weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on the same day.

There is a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 23. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura on the same day.

IMD also predicted thunderstorm with lightning in several states till August 23. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail on August 20 over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Gujarat region, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness similar weather conditions on August 21.

On August 22, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on August 23.

