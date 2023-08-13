Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning in THESE states till August 17. Check details here  

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till August 17. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers is likely to prevail over parts of Uttarakhand from August 13 to August 17. Heavy to very rainfall is also expected over parts of Himachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 13.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over parts of Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on the same day. On August 14, heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail at isolated places over Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghlaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 15, 16 and 17. Parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are very likely to witness heavy rainfall on August 16 and August 17.

The weather office also predicted subdued rainfall activity over parts of northwest, central, west and south India during the next seven days. Besides this, the weather office has also predicted thunderstorm with lightning over several parts of India till August 17.

There is a high likelihood of thunderstorm with lightning on August 13 over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to report thunderstorms with lightning on August 14. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from August 15 to August 17.

Also Read: OpenAI might go bankrupt by end of 2024, ChatGPT costing over Rs 5.80 crore per day: Report

Also Read: Adani Group appoints MSKA & Associates as new auditor following Deloitte's resignation