Weather Update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states till Sept 30

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rain showers in several states of India till September 30. Parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till September 30. The weather office also predicted similar conditions over Odisha and interior Karnataka on September 29 and 30.

Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is also expected to occur in coastal Karnataka and Kerala during September 28-30. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu and Mahe till September 30. Parts of Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy rainfall during September 26-29.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa on September 28. The Met Department has also predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on September 30. Isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness heavy rainfall on September 30.

Moreover, the weatherman has predicted thunderstorms with lightning in various parts of the country. Isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat state, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, central Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on September 27.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to take place at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Lakshadweep on September 28.

East Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Telangana are likely to witness similar weather conditions on September 29 and 30. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 30. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are expected to occur over Kerala and Mahe till September 30.

Also Read: Rainfall alert! IMD predicts rains in THESE states till September 28. Check details here

Also Watch: Last day to subscribe to JSW Infrastructure IPO, PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 5,200 crore in Top News on Sept 27: Share markets outlook, IRCTC’s offers on flight tickets, World Tourism Day

Also Read: Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE parts of India till Sept 27. Check details here