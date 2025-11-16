‘Welcome to Trump’s America’: CEO held by FBI at Miami airport despite O-1 visa, slams rising US xenophobia 

A Malaysian entrepreneur of Indian descent, who has spent over 20 years building companies in the U.S., says he was detained and questioned by FBI agents immediately after landing in Miami—despite holding an O-1 visa meant for individuals with “extraordinary ability.”

The CEO, who heads an American firm employing 230 people worldwide and has paid U.S. taxes for 22 years, described the moment as both surreal and telling of a broader climate of hostility toward immigrants.

Advertisement

“So I arrived in Miami, in Trump’s America,” he said. “The first thing that happened is that as soon as I get off the plane and arrive at the airport, I’m greeted by two FBI agents.”

“Now, I have an O-1 visa, which gives me the right to work and live in America. It’s a visa for people of special talent. Still, two FBI agents.”

The CEO revealed that the agents asked about his recent travel history—particularly trips to Dubai, Istanbul, and Brazil. “They wanted to know why I’d visited countries like Dubai, Istanbul, and Brazil. For the record, Turkey and Brazil, music festivals, I love music. Dubai, it’s now the global center of capitalism.”

Advertisement

The agents also demanded access to his digital life. “They also wanted to know all my social media. I had to give them my WhatsApp number, all my social media accounts, because social media is now being monitored so much for freedom of speech.”

Although he described the agents as professional—“super nice” and respectful—he emphasized that the encounter left him shaken. “I really can’t wait for the next election because what’s happening in America right now is insane. The fearmongering, the xenophobia, the blaming of immigrants by politicians with no ideas on how to truly make a country great.”

He believes the incident reflects a growing pattern. “It is crazy the sheer amount of xenophobia and fear-mongering that’s happening in this country right now. Towards immigrants, towards people who come from foreign countries.”

Advertisement

Pointing to wider consequences, he noted the U.S. is already seeing fallout from its increasingly hostile stance. “It’s no wonder that tourism in America is down 15%. This is a big problem. Foreign students applying to American universities are down close to 20%.”

He added that such rhetoric isn’t unique to the U.S. “What’s happening right now is, in the U.S., as in other Western countries, men with no idea on how to navigate the future are vilifying anyone who looks different. Because pressing the fear button is the easiest way to gain votes when you have no talent.”

Despite the ordeal, he called on Americans to reclaim their values. “If you’re American, I hope you learn how to identify candidates that actually align with American values. Freedom, democracy, pro-immigration, entrepreneurship, diversity.”

His video account quickly went viral, triggering a wave of emotional reactions online. One user wrote, “This is insane! Why they feel entitled to check people’s phones, that’s like an in-depth investigation without any warrants!”

Another added, “Pressing the fear button is the easiest way to gain votes when you have no talent. Yup!”

For the CEO, however, the personal toll is clear. “I really, really, really dread visiting America nowadays,” he said.