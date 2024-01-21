Were Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed's ex-husband Umair Jaiswal friends till last year? Here's what the Internet has to say

Commentator and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actor Sana Javed on Saturday. The move caught many by surprise while others started digging out old stories.

A Reddit page has now dug up an old Instagram story wherein Shoaib Malik can be seen wishing Sana Javed on her birthday last year. Malik also tagged her former husband Umair Jaiswal in the story.

Malik and Sana Javed married each other amid rumours of his separation with the former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Malik shared the photographs of their wedding ceremony on January 20. Sana Javed also shared pictures from their wedding on social media on Saturday.

Later, Sania Mirza's family said in a statement that Shoaib and Sania have been divorced for a few months now. Mirza also urged fans to not indulge in any speculation.

According to the Reddit page, the former Pakistani cricketer was reportedly friends with not only Sana Javed but also her former husband Umair Jaiswal. Users on the social news aggregation and discussion platform were quick to share their reactions.

"I am shocked the fact Sana Javed is actually divorced as there was rumours of separation from Umair, but not official divorce confirmation. Next thing I see, she is married to Sania husband. Is this the reason why Sana seperated from Umair, it must be...were they having an affair...I think so. She disappoints me, I am not pakistani but watch Pak dramas from the UK but I really liked her as an actress after seeing a few of her shows...but this is so disappointing. Both cheaters deserve each other," a user noted on Reddit.

"Sana is known to be a complete brat. People complained about her a while ago and the whole industry literally spoke against her behaviour. Her husband supported her then though," a user wrote.

"Guys, unpopular opinion: We don't know the whole truth so let's be calm," another user said. "She's looking like Kavya from Anupama," yet another user said. Another user also shared Shoaib Malik's old post wherein he can be seen talking about Sana Javed.

"I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind and courteous towards me and the people around us...," Malik said in his post.

This is Shoaib Malik's third marriage as he was married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, which ended in a divorce on April 7, 2010. Days later, he married Sania Mirza in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding on April 12, 2010, followed by Pakistani wedding customs. The couple's first child, Izhaan Malik, was born in 2018.

Also Read: She was tired of his affairs: Shoaib Malik's sister on divorce with Sania Mirza

Also Read: ‘Think what Sania Mirza must be going through’: Pak netizens stand in solidarity with Tennis star after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed

Also Read: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik 'divorced for a few months now', says tennis legend's father