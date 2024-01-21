She was tired of his affairs: Shoaib Malik's sister on divorce with Sania Mirza

The family of Shoaib Malik who recently married actor Sana Javed is reportedly unhappy with the former Pakistan cricket captain's decision.

Malik was previously married to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and the couple have a five-year-old son Izaan. A couple of days ago, Mirza had shared a cryptic quote post on her Instagram stories, saying “Divorce is hard.”



Malik’s family members were not present during the wedding ceremony, with his sister reportedly claiming that Sania Mirza was tired of the "cricketer's extramarital affairs".

About a week ago Mirza wrote on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," along with a picture of herself, standing before a mirror with eyes closed.

Malik and Mirza, once a power couple in the sports world, had been the subject of separation rumours for the past couple of years, with reports suggesting that they had been living apart for over a year.

Also read: Shoaib Malik marries Pak actor Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Also read: Sania Mirza filed for divorce from husband Shoaib Malik

This is Malik's third marriage. He divorced his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui to marry Sania Mirza. Malik and Mirza had got married in Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

Soon after Malik announced his marriage to Sana, a family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Sana Javed is a prominent figure in the Pakistani television industry, working on various notable projects, including Zara Yaad Kar. Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 25, 1993, Javed debuted on-screen in 2012 in the romantic-drama Shehr-e-Zaat, also starring Mahira Khan.