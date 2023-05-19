West Bengal Class 10 exam results out, East Midnapore top performing district

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10 examination results were announced at 10 am on Friday, May 19. The results were uploaded on the official portals.

At a press conference accompanying the declaration, data regarding the results were shared. This included data such as the top percentage, the pass percentage, the topper list, etc.

The pass percentage this year sits at an impressive 86.15 per cent.

East Midnapore was the top performing district with the highest percentage of 96.81 per cent. Following were Kalimpong with 94.13 per cent and Kolkata with 93.75 per cent.

The 2023 WBBSE examinations, also called the Madhyamik Pariksha, saw a significant drop in participation compared to the last two years, with 6,98,628 participants, signalling a downward trend in enrollment. The 2022 examination had 9,49,927 participants, whereas the 2021 examination had an enrollment of 10,79,749 participants.

The results are available on wbbse.wb.gov.in and also on wbresults.nic.in. Students can log into these websites and access their mark sheets by entering the credentials provided to them. They will be able to download the mark sheets as well.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu announced the result date for the class 10 WBBSE examinations, also known as the Madhyamik Pariskha, on Twitter.

“19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE,” the tweet read.

Bratya Basu had also announced that the WBCHSE Class 12 examination results will follow shortly after and will be declared at a press conference at 12 pm on Wednesday, May 24. The results will be live on the online portals from 12.30 pm onwards. The Council will distribute the hard copies and certificates on May 31st.

The WBBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 23rd to March 4th, 2023. The exams ran for a duration of 3 hours, with an additional 15 minutes for the distribution and reading of question papers.