West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result April 8: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' timings; here's how to check

Lottery Sambad Result: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result of 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery at 4 pm today, April 8, on lotterysambadreslt.in. Those winning the first prize of 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will get Rs 50 lakh. The second prize of 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery is Rs 9,000 and third prize of 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery will win Rs 500. Fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively, while the consolation prize is fixed at Rs 1,000. The West Bengal State Lottery Department releases the results of 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery at 4 pm on Thursday every week.

How to check Lottery Sambad result:

Go to official website -- lotterysambadresult.in

It's better if you look for the results around 4pm. Lottery Sambad Result 8.4.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi results are announced after 4pm only.

See the list of winners of Lottery Sambad Result 8.4.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.

Points to ponder

If your ticket number matches with the winning number, you'll have to show it to the officer at West Bengal Gazette to claim the prize money.

The number and the lottery is applicable only for a month from the date of announcement.

Once the officer at the gazette office verifies the number, you can take home the prize money.

Notably, your final winning prize will be handed over after cutting taxes applicable on lotteries.

Bengal State Lottery weekly games names: