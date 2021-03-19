West Bengal State Lottery Results 19 March: Lottery Sambad Result Time, where and how to check 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' Lottery Winners

Lottery Sambad Result: The results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be announced on March 18,i.e., Friday at 04:00 pm. All those interested can check their results at the official Bengal lottery website-- lotterysambadresult.in.

First prize winner in this lottery will bag a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000. While the third prize winner gets Rs 500, the fourth prize is Rs 250. Fifth prize winners will get Rs 120 whereas consolation prize winners get Rs 1,000.

How to check lottery results on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official site

Step 2: Click on the option reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 19.03.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' 4pm

Step 3: You can view the West Bengal State Lottery result

The winners need to present their lottery tickets in intact form and a government recognised photo ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days of the result announcement to be eligible to claim the prize money. Winners will get the prize amount after due verification and deduction of taxes.

The West Bengal State Lotteries organizes seven weekly lotteries-Dear Bangabhumi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangabhumi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangabhumi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday), Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday) and Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday).

