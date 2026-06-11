What counts as ‘dedication’? Indian techie’s Norway experience fuels work-life balance debate

A personal story shared by an Indian professional living in Norway has struck a chord across social media, reigniting a familiar debate around work-life balance and what different cultures define as “dedication” in the workplace.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user recounted moving to Norway 15 years ago while carrying what they described as a typical Indian work ethic — working weekends, skipping lunch breaks, staying late at the office, and continuing to work despite being unwell. These habits, they believed, reflected commitment and would naturally be appreciated by employers.

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Instead, they encountered a very different corporate culture.

The user recalled being called into their manager’s office after responding to emails on a Saturday and cancelling a planned vacation to complete a project. Expecting praise, they were instead reprimanded.

“You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay. Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means,” the manager reportedly said.

The incident left the employee stunned. “I got scolded… for working too much. I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a ‘highly dedicated’ remark. Here, it was a problem,” the post read.

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The writer went on to reflect that the experience changed their perspective on hustle culture. “It made me see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time — and for the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me.”

The post ended with a question to users: “Your thoughts — how are bosses and corporate culture today for you?” It quickly drew responses from professionals across countries, many of whom shared similar experiences of navigating contrasting workplace expectations.

‘Always-on’ employee vs ‘Sustainable worker’

The story highlights a growing conversation about how work ethics are perceived differently across economies. In many Indian workplaces, employees who answer emails after office hours, stay online during holidays, or sacrifice personal time for deadlines are often viewed as exceptionally committed. Going “above and beyond” has long been associated with career advancement and managerial approval.

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In contrast, many developed European economies increasingly see such behaviour as a sign of poor work boundaries rather than professional excellence. Managers are often encouraged to protect employees’ time off, discourage unnecessary overtime, and ensure that vacations are actually taken. The underlying belief is that a rested employee is ultimately more productive and less prone to burnout.

In countries such as Norway, the emphasis is frequently placed on efficiency during working hours rather than the total number of hours spent working. The expectation is not that employees prove loyalty by being constantly available, but that they deliver quality work while maintaining a healthy personal life.

Why the difference exists

Experts often point to a combination of economic and cultural factors. India’s highly competitive job market, large workforce, and rapid growth in sectors such as technology and services have historically rewarded visibility and availability. Long hours can sometimes become an informal signal of ambition and reliability.

On the other hand, several developed nations have built labour systems around stronger employee protections, regulated working hours, and a broader social consensus that personal well-being is integral to professional performance. In these environments, managers may worry that an employee working through holidays sets unrealistic expectations for the rest of the team.

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The Norwegian manager’s comment in the viral post — “Your juniors are watching you” — captures this philosophy. Rather than celebrating individual sacrifice, the concern is about the workplace culture that such actions create and perpetuate.

Yet the “always available” mindset remains deeply ingrained in many sectors, especially in startups, consulting, technology services, and client-facing roles where late-night calls and weekend work are often treated as part of the job.