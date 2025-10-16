‘What is the unfair GST policy?’: Mohandas Pai rejects ex-Congress minister's claims of anti-Karnataka bias

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, replied to claims made by former Karnataka minister Mansoor Khan in a recent social media post.

The former Infosys CFO explained that decisions related to the goods and services tax (GST) are made jointly by the Centre and all states, including Karnataka, and that recent reforms were significant. He also pointed out that Karnataka received a raw deal under both the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

Advertisement

“What is the unfair GST policy? We just had a big reform. So what’s unfair? Please explain? The FC under constitution recommends devolution of funds. Not any govt in Delhi. Karnataka got a raw deal under 14/15 FC. 14 FC appointed by UPA, 15 FC by NDA. So are you blaming UPA headed by Dr Singh too? Please stop this propaganda and look at facts,” Pai wrote on X.

What is the unfair GST policy? It is decided by all states and Centre together and Karnataka is part of the decision. We just had a big reform. So what’s unfair? Please explain?

The FC under constitution recommends devolution of Funds. Not any govt in Delhi. Karnataka got a raw… https://t.co/obAIZFx8lM — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 16, 2025

His reaction came after Khan questioned Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s criticism of Bengaluru’s civic issues, including potholes and garbage.

Advertisement

"When similar issues arise in Maharashtra or under the BJP govt, the blame conveniently shifts to contractors. Yet there’s silence on unfair GST policies, inequitable tax distribution, and when the BJP govt had halted the metro funding for two years. Selective concern weakens credibility," he further said.

In her previous posts, Shaw criticised the city administration for “shoddy work,” highlighting potholes and garbage noticed by a visiting Chinese guest. She defended her focus on Bengaluru, saying her concern is natural as a long-time resident with a vested interest in the city.