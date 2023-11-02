'What you are doing is truly incredible': Aaradhya shower praises on mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her first-ever public speech; video goes viral

On Wednesday (November 1), the Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday. On her birthday, the actress attended a special event organised for the welfare of cancer patients with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and mother, Vrinda Rai. But what surprised everyone was Aaradhya’s first public speech, and that too for her mother during the event.

During her speech, Aaradhya praised her mother and said she feels what her mother is doing is really important and wonderful. She further added that what Aishwarya is doing is helping the world and its people.

She said, “I feel that what my darling, my life, my mom is doing is truly important and truly wonderful. It’s truly enriching and fulfilling. It’s helping the world, it’s helping everyone around us, it’s helping people, and I just want to say, what you are doing is truly incredible.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya looked pleasantly surprised and happy by her daughter’s speech. After finishing her speech, Aaradhya bowed while the audience clapped for her.

For the event, Aishwarya was dressed in a white chikankari salwar suit, and Aaradhya opted for a white shirt paired with blue pants.

Here are a few glimpses from the event of Aishwarya cutting her birthday cake :

Aaradhya often accompanies Aishwarya wherever she goes, but this was the very first time that the actor's daughter, who has always maintained her distance from the media, delivered a speech on a public platform. Aaradhya will also be celebrating her birthday this month; she will be turning 12 years old on November 16.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the historical action drama 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' directed by Mani Ratnam and also stars Vikram Kennedy, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthik Sivakumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the crucial roles.

Also Read: BT Exclusive: Uday Kotak on Indian economy, private investments, Jio's entry into financial services, more