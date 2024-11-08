What's the secret behind Zomato's flirty notifications? CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals on Kapil Sharma's show

In a recent episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal offered viewers a glimpse into the unconventional marketing strategies behind the food delivery giant's playful and flirtatious notifications. The segment, which also featured Goyal’s wife, Gia, as well as esteemed guests Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murthy, was filled with humour and unexpected revelations.

Goyal's comments come in response to the viral nature of Zomato's witty notifications, which have garnered attention for their cheeky tone. Host Kapil Sharma couldn't resist teasing the audience, suggesting that the notifications resemble playful banter between romantic partners. Highlighting a few examples, Sharma had the crowd, including Murthy, in fits of laughter.

Sharma's playful banter led him to ask Goyal whether these flirty messages were originally meant for his wife and accidentally sent to Zomato's users. “Were you actually typing this message for your customers, or were you typing for Gia, and by mistake, you sent it to us?” Sharma joked.

In response, Goyal acknowledged that there had been instances where he unintentionally mixed personal and professional messages but emphasised that the creative direction stemmed from a passionate, youthful marketing team. “A couple of times, it happened that I typed for Gia and thought I’d send a nice notification. But not much. Our marketing team is very young and passionate, without a formal background in marketing,” he explained.

He further elaborated on how the approach began during a briefing with his team about fostering a “personal relationship with the customer.” Goyal shared, “Even I didn't know what it meant. I read a book about customer relationships and conveyed this to the team. They took me seriously, and the ideas flowed from there.”

Deepinder Goyal's appearance on the show follows his recent decision to step down as a judge on ‘Shark Tank India’, citing the sponsorship of rival food delivery service Swiggy for the show's upcoming season as the reason for his exit.

In a related incident on the show, Goyal also shared a unique experience with the audience from a recent day he spent as a Zomato delivery agent alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz, whom the show introduced as Gia Goyal.

Last month, the couple showed off in matching red Zomato t-shirts and hit the streets of Gurugram on a bike, delivering food orders to unsuspecting customers.

Goyal, who married Grecia in February, recounted the reactions they encountered, especially when Gia handed over the food.

"When Gia delivers the order, customers just stare at her in shock," Goyal said, mimicking their surprised faces in a teaser clip. Their adventure, documented on social media, quickly gained traction, with the couple sharing several videos of their journey.