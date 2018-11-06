Whatsaap Sticker feature: How to download and use it in chats

WhatsApp has evolved rapidly from being a simple texting app to supporting multiple file formats like GIFs, emojis, images, music and much more. The app knows how fierce the competition is today, and that the key is to keep adding new features, making the platform more engaging and fun to use. Now, to do keep things engaging, its latest addition is a sticker pack. The WhatsApp Sticker feature was rolled last week and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

WhatsApp Sticker consists of 12 packs. Users can choose all and download or can pick their favorite ones. Cuppy, Salty, Komo, Bibimbap Friends, Unchi & Rollie, Shiba Inu, The Maladroits, Koko, Hatch, Fearless and Fabulous, Banana, and Biscuit are the characters featuring on WhatsApp Sticker.

Users can also add third-party stickers which are available on Play Store or App Store. While some are free, some of these third-party stickers will need to be purchased.

First, you need to check if your WhatsApp is updated. If it is not, you must update the app.

Once it is updated, the feature will reflect on the message bar.

Press the sticker icon. Along with the 'favourite' and 'star' icons, you'll find a 'plus' icon.

Once you press the 'plus', it will show you the packs.

Select the ones you want and press download.

Open Google Play Store or App store and search "Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp" and download the feature

To add the stickers click on the 'plus' symbol and then click on the save button at the bottom of the screen

After you have added the stickers pack to WhatsApp, open the app, tap on the 'stickers' icon on the message bar

However, if your app still doesn't get the sticker update even after updating it, then you are only left with two options, either wait for the next update or reinstall WhatsApp again. It is highly recommended that you enable the Google Drive back-up for WhatsApp chat history before you do so, as it ensures that the chat history is saved.

