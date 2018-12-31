WhatsApp New Year 2019 wishes: Here's how to send pictures as WhatsApp Stickers

The world is just a few hours away from welcoming the year 2019. As we bid adieu to the year 2018, many of us will be sending best wishes and greetings of the New Year through messages to our loved ones. And what better way to do so than by using WhatsApp stickers? The best part of WhatsApp's stickers feature is that users can create their own personal stickers. The recently included feature on the platform allows you to turn your own image into stickers, which you can send as New Year greetings to your friends and family.

The WhatsApp Stickers feature was launched for both Android and iOS users recently. When the feature was first launched, only limited number of sticker packs -- around 12 --is available but now, you can create your own personalised stickers pack. WhatsApp has provided a sample code that allows users to create sticker apps with minimal or possibly even no level of coding knowledge.

How to make WhatsApp stickers

Each sticker image must have a transparent background. You can also use PNG image creator for doing the same for your images. Stickers should not be bigger or smaller than 512x512 pixels. Each sticker must be less than 100 KB. Each sticker pack must hold a minimum of three and a maximum of thirty stickers. Stickers must be capable of rendering on a variety of backgrounds, including white, black, coloured and patterned. For this reason, you must add an 8-pixel #FFFFFF stroke to the outside of each sticker. There should be a 16-pixel margin between the actual sticker image and the edge of the 512x512 pixel canvas.

However, if all this is too complicated, you can just download sticker maker app from Play Store on Android devices. Tap on 'Create new sticker pack' and enter the name of the pack. Now just add images, including the lead image of the sticker pack. Add images either by selecting the existing ones or click new pictures with the camera. This pack, however, can only be used by you but it is possible to export them to other devices.

Also read: WhatsApp won't work on these smartphones after Dec 31

Also read: 5 WhatsApp settings you should change right now

Also read: 5 WhatsApp features you might have missed!

Edited by Manoj Sharma