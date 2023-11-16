Mukesh Ambani's family hosts David Beckham at Antilia

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Thursday hosted the legendary former footballer David Beckham at their grand home 'Antilia' in Mumbai. Beckham is currently on a three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador.

In a shared picture, Beckham can be seen with the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Beckham can also be seen holding custom-made Mumbai Indians ‘number 7’ jersey in the picture.

Mumbai Indians shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “From Manchester’s Red to Mumbai’s Blue & Gold - No. 7 BECKHAM. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #DavidBeckham."

Nita Ambani has deep-seated connection with sports by dint of her being involved with sports in different capacities. She's co-owner of the IPL team Mumbai Indians. Additionally and also the Founder and Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, which launched the Indian Super League.

Nita Ambani is also the first Indian woman to become an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and was part of the meeting where the decision to include cricket as an official sport in the Olympics was taken during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai this year. With so many features attached to her cap, Nita Ambani is also unofficially known as the "First Lady of Sports in India".​

On Wednesday, Beckham attended a party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai home, which saw several big celebrities from Bollywood coming together and celebrating the former footballer’s visit to India. The guest list included big names like Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more.

On Wednesday, David Beckham also attended the India versus New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, which India won by 70 runs. While attending the high-octane clash, Beckham was accompanied by the legendary Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar, who gave him a mini-tour of the Wankhede Stadium. The Englishman also had a mini-football session with a few Indian players, and later, he was seated in the stands.

Beckham was also seen congratulating Kohli for his record of hitting 50 ODI centuries during yesterday's match, breaking the record created by the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He attended multiple events in Mumbai on Wednesday, followed by his visit to the Antilia on Thursday.

