When will CBSE Term 1 result be released?

Lakhs of students who had taken the CBSE Class 12, 12 Term 1 exams last year are eagerly waiting for CBSE Term 1 Results to be declared. However, CBSE is yet to announce the date and time at which the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results will be released.

Some social media reports had claimed yesterday that the Term 1 Results 2022 of class 10th and 12th board exam candidates will be announced today. Officials have now confirmed that the CBSE Term 1 Results will not be released today for both Classes 10 and 12, India Today reported citing sources.

Students can expect the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide an official update regarding the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results, on its official website tomorrow.

The CBSE Term 1 Results, whenever they are released, would be available on cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 and Class 2 students would need their roll numbers and school numbers to download the results.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results 2022: How to download scorecard from CBSE official websites: -

Visit CBSE's official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

Apart from cbseresults.nic.in., CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can also use cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in to check their marks. Candidates should also note that they can also check the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results on DigiLocker and UMANG app.

