‘Where’s attention to detail?’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rebukes Shark Tank pitchers for presentation errors

During an episode of Shark Tank India Season 3, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal demonstrated his meticulous attention to detail that left both viewers and fellow sharks impressed. His sharp observations led to a moment of critique when he noticed that the entrepreneurs from a fitness company named WTF – Witness the Fitness had presented a standee with an incorrect mobile number, displaying only nine digits instead of the standard ten.

Deepinder's keen eye also caught several typos in the pitch presentation, which prompted him to withdraw his interest immediately. He expressed his disappointment by highlighting the importance of attention to detail, especially when presenting on national television.

Deepinder further said that such errors showed a lack of respect for the customer and stated that he rejects resumes with typos within seconds, questioning why the same principle should not apply to the entrepreneurs.

“I’ve been staring at the banner for the last 10 minutes, and your number just has four digits,” he said in Hindi. “Attention to detail, man. What’s going on here? Why is the ‘m’ in ‘India’s most’ in upper case? What do you mean by ‘advance training’? It should be ‘advanced’. Use your AI tools to fix your grammar first. Where’s the attention to detail? You’re on national television,” Deepinder said.

The incident sparked reactions among fans, with some drawing comparisons between Deepinder and Ashneer Grover from the show's first season, even dubbing him "Ashneer 2.0." Namita Thapar, another shark on the panel, humorously suggested that Deepinder's investigative skills were so acute that he could have been a CIA agent.

This episode resonated with the audience, as many expressed their renewed interest in the show thanks to Deepinder's involvement. Following the episode, a YouTube viewer expressed, “Finally we have got Ashneer 2.0.” Another one commented, “Deepinder is bringing my interest back in Shark Tank.”

